Audacious Warrior Training Exercise at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912594" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen with the 115th Security Forces Squadron M240 Machine gun weapons qualification during Audacious Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis. on June 5th, 2023.

The Audacious Warrior Training Exercise is underway at Fort McCoy and Volk Field ANGB. Throughout the two-week long exercise Security Forces Airmen of all ranks will sharpen their skills through hands-on training scenarios.