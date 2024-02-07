Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Audacious Warrior Training Exercise at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Airmen with the 115th Security Forces Squadron M240 Machine gun weapons qualification during Audacious Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis. on June 5th, 2023.
    The Audacious Warrior Training Exercise is underway at Fort McCoy and Volk Field ANGB. Throughout the two-week long exercise Security Forces Airmen of all ranks will sharpen their skills through hands-on training scenarios.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912594
    VIRIN: 230608-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110120887
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audacious Warrior Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M240
    Fort McCoy
    Audacious Warrior
    115th Security Forces Squadron

