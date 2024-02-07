Broll - AFWERX Autonomy Prime partner Xwing demonstrates autonomous flight capabilities at AGILE FLAG 24-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen load cargo into Xwing's autonomous aircraft, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, during AGILE FLAG 24-1 at McClellan Airfield in Sacramento, California, Jan. 27, 2024. The cargo was delivered to March Air Reserve Base, California, and was the second autonomous logistics mission during AGILE FLAG. AFWERX Autonomy Prime invited Xwing to conduct autonomous flight demonstrations during AGILE FLAG and show Air Force leaders how autonomous aviation can contribute to the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept. The ACE concept is to disperse aircraft and equipment between major hub bases and smaller airfields to improve resilience and survivability. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)