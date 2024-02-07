Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll - AFWERX Autonomy Prime partner Xwing demonstrates autonomous flight capabilities at AGILE FLAG 24-1

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Airmen load cargo into Xwing's autonomous aircraft, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, during AGILE FLAG 24-1 at McClellan Airfield in Sacramento, California, Jan. 27, 2024. The cargo was delivered to March Air Reserve Base, California, and was the second autonomous logistics mission during AGILE FLAG. AFWERX Autonomy Prime invited Xwing to conduct autonomous flight demonstrations during AGILE FLAG and show Air Force leaders how autonomous aviation can contribute to the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept. The ACE concept is to disperse aircraft and equipment between major hub bases and smaller airfields to improve resilience and survivability. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912590
    VIRIN: 240127-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_110120834
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll - AFWERX Autonomy Prime partner Xwing demonstrates autonomous flight capabilities at AGILE FLAG 24-1, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    autonomous
    Xwing
    AFWERX
    AGILEFLAG
    AGILEFLAG 24-1

