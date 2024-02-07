The 169th Airlift Squadron hosted a field day event on Thursday, July 20th as part of the
2023 Enlisted Leadership Workshop at Volk Field Air National Guard Base.
Personnel attending the event were transported by UH-60 Blackhawks by the
Wisconsin ARNG to Young Tactical Landing Site at Fort McCoy Wis from Volk Field.
Once the site has been secured, C-130's from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria Illinois Air National Guard performed assault landings at Young Tactical Landing Site. This served as good exposure to C-130 operations for personnel on the ground, as well as facilitate lead upgrade training for Peoria pilots who may need dirt strip/LZ approaches and landings.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912589
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-UY387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110120824
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 169th Airlift Squadron Field Day at Fort McCoy, by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT