Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 169th Airlift Squadron Field Day at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The 169th Airlift Squadron hosted a field day event on Thursday, July 20th as part of the
    2023 Enlisted Leadership Workshop at Volk Field Air National Guard Base.
    Personnel attending the event were transported by UH-60 Blackhawks by the
    Wisconsin ARNG to Young Tactical Landing Site at Fort McCoy Wis from Volk Field.
    Once the site has been secured, C-130's from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria Illinois Air National Guard performed assault landings at Young Tactical Landing Site. This served as good exposure to C-130 operations for personnel on the ground, as well as facilitate lead upgrade training for Peoria pilots who may need dirt strip/LZ approaches and landings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912589
    VIRIN: 230720-A-UY387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110120824
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 169th Airlift Squadron Field Day at Fort McCoy, by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volk Field
    Fort McCoy
    182nd Airlift Wing
    169th Airlift Squadron
    Wisconsin ARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT