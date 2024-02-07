The 169th Airlift Squadron Field Day at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 169th Airlift Squadron hosted a field day event on Thursday, July 20th as part of the

2023 Enlisted Leadership Workshop at Volk Field Air National Guard Base.

Personnel attending the event were transported by UH-60 Blackhawks by the

Wisconsin ARNG to Young Tactical Landing Site at Fort McCoy Wis from Volk Field.

Once the site has been secured, C-130's from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria Illinois Air National Guard performed assault landings at Young Tactical Landing Site. This served as good exposure to C-130 operations for personnel on the ground, as well as facilitate lead upgrade training for Peoria pilots who may need dirt strip/LZ approaches and landings.