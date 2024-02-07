Broll - AFWERX Autonomy Prime partner Reliable Robotics demonstrates autonomous flight capabilities at AGILE FLAG 24-1

Danah Tommalieh, Reliable Robotics commercial pilot and engineer, monitors an autonomous flight from a control station during AGILE-FLAG 24-1 at McClellan Airfield in Sacramento, California, Jan. 30, 2024. AFWERX Autonomy Prime invited Reliable Robotics to conduct autonomous flight demonstrations during AGILE FLAG and show Air Force leaders how autonomous aviation can contribute to the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept. The ACE concept is to disperse aircraft and equipment between major hub bases and smaller airfields to improve resilience and survivability. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 15:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912588
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-CA439-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110120821
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
