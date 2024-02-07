Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogface Soldiers Share Their Predictions for the Big Game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division share their predictions for the big game at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 08, 2024. This is a way for the Division to raise esprit de corps because it allows a personable connection with the Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 18:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912587
    VIRIN: 240208-A-MA645-7785
    Filename: DOD_110120759
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers Share Their Predictions for the Big Game, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Dogface Soldiers
    ROTM
    3rdID
    Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT