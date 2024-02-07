Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artemis Testing_Social Reel

    OH, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Video by Ryan Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory and NASA worked together to test the next replica of a seat and suit that will be used for the next Orion mission to space at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, October 18th, 2023. The tests looked at how the human body reacts under quick acceleration, simulating what it would look like for a spacecraft to land in the water. Various scenarios were tested to make the seat and the suit safer for crewmembers in the Artemis mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Category: Package
    NASA
    Space
    AFRL
    USAF
    Artemis
    2023

