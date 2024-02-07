3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates NCO Development with Backbone Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division discuss Backbone Week, a new initiative aiming to align the NCO Corps in ways that haven't been done before at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga, February 9, 2024. Backbone Week is dedicated to the development, certification, and mentorship of NCOs through professional development sessions, NCO runs, and a leader symposium. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)