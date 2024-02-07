Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates NCO Development with Backbone Week

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division discuss Backbone Week, a new initiative aiming to align the NCO Corps in ways that haven't been done before at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga, February 9, 2024. Backbone Week is dedicated to the development, certification, and mentorship of NCOs through professional development sessions, NCO runs, and a leader symposium. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912581
    VIRIN: 240209-A-HE018-1001
    Filename: DOD_110120673
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates NCO Development with Backbone Week, by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air
    Backbone Week
    NCO LPD

