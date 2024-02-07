Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division discuss Backbone Week, a new initiative aiming to align the NCO Corps in ways that haven't been done before at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga, February 9, 2024. Backbone Week is dedicated to the development, certification, and mentorship of NCOs through professional development sessions, NCO runs, and a leader symposium. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 14:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912581
|VIRIN:
|240209-A-HE018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110120673
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Celebrates NCO Development with Backbone Week, by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT