Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd Mission Support Group Highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Compilation of 2023 highlights and events for the 23rd Mission Support Group at Moody Air Force Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912580
    VIRIN: 240126-F-JS667-1001
    Filename: DOD_110120644
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Mission Support Group Highlights, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    Mission Support Group
    Air Force
    23rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT