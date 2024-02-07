Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the Community Violence Awareness Week Culminating Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 14:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|912578
|Filename:
|DOD_110120609
|Length:
|00:18:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the Community Violence Awareness Week Culminating Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT