Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson participate in an Artemis Accords Signing Ceremony on the margins of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue at the Department of State.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson participate in an Artemis Accords Signing Ceremony on the margins of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue at the Department of State.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson participate in an Artemis Accords Signing Ceremony on the margins of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue at the Department of State.
LEAVE A COMMENT