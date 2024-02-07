U.S. Marines conduct sUAS, mortar integration training

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division train to integrate small unmanned aerial systems and mortars at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29-31, 2024. The purpose of sUAS and mortar integration training is to increase the accuracy and lethality of indirect fire assets organic to an infantry battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: White Rooftops composed by FormatX/stock.adobe.com)
