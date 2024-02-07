Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines conduct sUAS, mortar integration training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division train to integrate small unmanned aerial systems and mortars at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29-31, 2024. The purpose of sUAS and mortar integration training is to increase the accuracy and lethality of indirect fire assets organic to an infantry battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: White Rooftops composed by FormatX/stock.adobe.com)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912576
    VIRIN: 240202-M-OL443-1001
    Filename: DOD_110120582
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    Mortars
    Drones
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    sUAS
    Small Unmanned Aerial Systems

