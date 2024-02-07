Why It Matters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Medical Soldiers are not just healers, they are warriors, guardians standing at the forefront of battle, ready to defend their nation with every fiber of their being. You think this is a competition? Hear CSM George Foster Jr reveal the deeper purpose behind it all.

Music title "Vanguard" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.