Medical Soldiers are not just healers, they are warriors, guardians standing at the forefront of battle, ready to defend their nation with every fiber of their being. You think this is a competition? Hear CSM George Foster Jr reveal the deeper purpose behind it all.
Music title "Vanguard" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 14:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912574
|VIRIN:
|240208-O-JU906-8296
|Filename:
|DOD_110120564
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why It Matters, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT