Why It Matters

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Medical Soldiers are not just healers, they are warriors, guardians standing at the forefront of battle, ready to defend their nation with every fiber of their being. You think this is a competition? Hear CSM George Foster Jr reveal the deeper purpose behind it all.
    Music title "Vanguard" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912574
    VIRIN: 240208-O-JU906-8296
    Filename: DOD_110120564
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

