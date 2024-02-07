Train Hard, Fight Harder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gone were the stethoscopes and syringes, replaced by padded mats and gritted teeth. This wasn't a hospital ward or outpatient clinic - it was the arena of the Best Leader Competition, and tonight's battleground: an Army Modern Combatives Tournament.

Medical Soldiers, usually bastions of healing, transformed into warriors. These weren't just Soldiers competing; they were leaders, showcasing the duality of their calling – to mend and to defend.

Each takedown was followed by a helping hand, each victory met with a nod of acknowledgment. These Soldiers, bound by their medical service, understood the true purpose of this fight – to push themselves, to inspire others, and to prove that leadership transcended battlefield and band-aid.

Music titles "Rites of Passage" and "Vanguard" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.