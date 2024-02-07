Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Train Hard, Fight Harder

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Gone were the stethoscopes and syringes, replaced by padded mats and gritted teeth. This wasn't a hospital ward or outpatient clinic - it was the arena of the Best Leader Competition, and tonight's battleground: an Army Modern Combatives Tournament.
    Medical Soldiers, usually bastions of healing, transformed into warriors. These weren't just Soldiers competing; they were leaders, showcasing the duality of their calling – to mend and to defend.
    Each takedown was followed by a helping hand, each victory met with a nod of acknowledgment. These Soldiers, bound by their medical service, understood the true purpose of this fight – to push themselves, to inspire others, and to prove that leadership transcended battlefield and band-aid.
    Music titles "Rites of Passage" and "Vanguard" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912573
    VIRIN: 240207-O-JU906-6301
    Filename: DOD_110120561
    Length: 00:16:13
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

