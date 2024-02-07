DATE (Decisive Action Training Environment) World was created for both individual and collective training across live, virtual and constructive environments to enable training at any echelon. It provides an intelligence informed narrative that enables realistic training for large scale combat operations. DATE World provides the US Army and its partners with a common foundational narrative for
training and education that sets the conditions for enhanced interoperability with allies and regional partners on future operations. DATE Indo-Pacific, as part of the larger DATE World, is the result of collaboration with our partners in the
Australian Defense Force, the New Zealand Defense Force, the Canadian Armed Forces, and the British Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912572
|VIRIN:
|230726-D-UX276-2425
|Filename:
|DOD_110120556
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|FT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DATE World: Indo-Pacific, by David Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT