    DATE World: Indo-Pacific

    FT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by David Anderson 

    TRADOC G2

    DATE (Decisive Action Training Environment) World was created for both individual and collective training across live, virtual and constructive environments to enable training at any echelon. It provides an intelligence informed narrative that enables realistic training for large scale combat operations. DATE World provides the US Army and its partners with a common foundational narrative for
    training and education that sets the conditions for enhanced interoperability with allies and regional partners on future operations. DATE Indo-Pacific, as part of the larger DATE World, is the result of collaboration with our partners in the
    Australian Defense Force, the New Zealand Defense Force, the Canadian Armed Forces, and the British Armed Forces.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912572
    VIRIN: 230726-D-UX276-2425
    Filename: DOD_110120556
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: FT EUSTIS, VA, US

    DATE World
    TRADOC G2

