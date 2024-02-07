DATE World: Indo-Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DATE (Decisive Action Training Environment) World was created for both individual and collective training across live, virtual and constructive environments to enable training at any echelon. It provides an intelligence informed narrative that enables realistic training for large scale combat operations. DATE World provides the US Army and its partners with a common foundational narrative for

training and education that sets the conditions for enhanced interoperability with allies and regional partners on future operations. DATE Indo-Pacific, as part of the larger DATE World, is the result of collaboration with our partners in the

Australian Defense Force, the New Zealand Defense Force, the Canadian Armed Forces, and the British Armed Forces.