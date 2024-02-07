Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    When Lives Depend on You

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Fog clings to the battlefield as CPL Ivan Gaona, an Army Animal Care Specialist, steps onto the training ground. This isn't any ordinary day - it's the Tri-Command Best Leader Competition, and the pressure is on. But CPL Gaona isn't fazed.
    Thrown into the chaos of a simulated combat zone, Gaona isn't alone. He commands a team of Soldiers, each depending on his leadership skill and composure. With adrenaline pumping, they clear a smoke-filled room, every movement precise. His heart rate barely spikes when he encounters a fallen Soldier, leg mangled and moaning. Tourniquet applied, he drags him to safety under simulated enemy fire.
    But the real test awaits. The "Mystery Lane" will throw a curveball at every competitor, a challenge none of them could possibly prepare for. Yet, when CPL Gaona sees the scenario unfold, a smile breaks through the sweat and grime.
    Every instinct honed through years of caring for creatures big and small kicks in. This isn't just about winning a competition; it's about the unwavering spirit of a leader, the Soldier who steps up when it matters most, no matter the challenge.
    Music title "Legacy" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912570
    VIRIN: 240209-O-JU906-4835
    Filename: DOD_110120512
    Length: 00:07:20
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When Lives Depend on You, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDCOM Best Leader Competition

