Fog clings to the battlefield as CPL Ivan Gaona, an Army Animal Care Specialist, steps onto the training ground. This isn't any ordinary day - it's the Tri-Command Best Leader Competition, and the pressure is on. But CPL Gaona isn't fazed.
Thrown into the chaos of a simulated combat zone, Gaona isn't alone. He commands a team of Soldiers, each depending on his leadership skill and composure. With adrenaline pumping, they clear a smoke-filled room, every movement precise. His heart rate barely spikes when he encounters a fallen Soldier, leg mangled and moaning. Tourniquet applied, he drags him to safety under simulated enemy fire.
But the real test awaits. The "Mystery Lane" will throw a curveball at every competitor, a challenge none of them could possibly prepare for. Yet, when CPL Gaona sees the scenario unfold, a smile breaks through the sweat and grime.
Every instinct honed through years of caring for creatures big and small kicks in. This isn't just about winning a competition; it's about the unwavering spirit of a leader, the Soldier who steps up when it matters most, no matter the challenge.
Music title "Legacy" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 14:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912570
|VIRIN:
|240209-O-JU906-4835
|Filename:
|DOD_110120512
|Length:
|00:07:20
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, When Lives Depend on You, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Competition
