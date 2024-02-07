1st MARDIV holds colors rededication ceremony

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division host a ceremony honoring the division’s 83rd anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 2, 2024. Marines and Sailors celebrated the 1st MARDIV anniversary with a battle colors rededication ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Swyers)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 14:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912569
|VIRIN:
|240202-M-KG021-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110120511
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
