    1st MARDIV holds colors rededication ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Swyers 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division host a ceremony honoring the division’s 83rd anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 2, 2024. Marines and Sailors celebrated the 1st MARDIV anniversary with a battle colors rededication ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Swyers)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912569
    VIRIN: 240202-M-KG021-1002
    Filename: DOD_110120511
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    This work, 1st MARDIV holds colors rededication ceremony, by Cpl Emeline Swyers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    birthday
    USMC
    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    colors rededication

