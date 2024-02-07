Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Elder One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Meet CPT William Nuessle, the seasoned warrior with a youthful spirit who might be the oldest on Team IACH, but age is just a number for this determined leader. He sees his deployment experience and the wisdom that comes with age as assets that will propel his team to victory at the Best Leader Competition.

    Nuessle doesn't just believe in himself, he believes fiercely in his team. He describes them as a formidable force, a band of Soldiers with unique talents and unwavering ambition. Together, they are a machine honed for competition, ready to leave their mark on the battlefield.

    There's nothing he'd rather do than train alongside these Soldiers, pushing each other to be better, stronger, and ready to conquer any challenge.

    Music title "Emergent" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912568
    VIRIN: 240209-O-JU906-4834
    Filename: DOD_110120509
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Elder One, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT