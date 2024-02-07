Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Before the World Awakens

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Sweat drips, muscles scream, but they press on. Witness the opening moments of the Tri-Command Best Leader Competition, where a special breed of warriors push their limits in a grueling test of grit.
    Music title "Terminus" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912567
    VIRIN: 240205-O-JU906-9153
    Filename: DOD_110120502
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    This work, Before the World Awakens, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Competition

    MEDCOM Best Leader Competition

