    Super Bowl LVIII Flyover

    LV, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) flies over Allegiant Stadium, demonstrating their air security capabilities for Super Bowl LVII with the Blackhawk and A-Star helicopters.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 13:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912563
    VIRIN: 240208-H-VJ018-1002
    PIN: 123457
    Filename: DOD_110120415
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: LV, NV, US

    This work, Super Bowl LVIII Flyover, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

