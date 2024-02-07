U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) flies over Allegiant Stadium, demonstrating their air security capabilities for Super Bowl LVII with the Blackhawk and A-Star helicopters.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 13:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912563
|VIRIN:
|240208-H-VJ018-1002
|PIN:
|123457
|Filename:
|DOD_110120415
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|LV, NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Super Bowl LVIII Flyover, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
