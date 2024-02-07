video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Michael Que assigned to the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, gives his perspective on how his team did in the Sixth Annual Polyglot Games. The Utah Army National Guard’s 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguist) hosted the sixth annual Polyglot Games which brought in over 200 service members from over 80 different units around the world.