    Sixth Annual Polyglot Games

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker 

    U.S. Army South

    Sgt. Michael Que assigned to the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, gives his perspective on how his team did in the Sixth Annual Polyglot Games. The Utah Army National Guard’s 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguist) hosted the sixth annual Polyglot Games which brought in over 200 service members from over 80 different units around the world.

