Sgt. Michael Que assigned to the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, gives his perspective on how his team did in the Sixth Annual Polyglot Games. The Utah Army National Guard’s 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguist) hosted the sixth annual Polyglot Games which brought in over 200 service members from over 80 different units around the world.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 13:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912561
|VIRIN:
|240203-A-JY808-5034
|Filename:
|DOD_110120412
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sixth Annual Polyglot Games, by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
