NATO Allies deploy for biggest exercise in decades

More NATO Allies have deployed to take part in exercise Steadfast Defender involving 90,000 forces from 31 Allies and partner Sweden.

Synopsis

More NATO Allies have deployed armed forces to take part in the Alliance’s biggest exercise in decades. In Canada, HMCS Charlottetown set sail from a dockyard in Halifax, Nova Scotia, while the British Anglian Regiment rolled out a convoy of armoured vehicles from a barracks in Rutland. In the US, USS Gunston Hall departed from a naval base in Norfolk.

All assets and personnel are participating in Steadfast Defender 2024, which involves 90,000 forces from 31 Allies and NATO partner Sweden.

The exercise, which is conducted across various NATO nations, is based on NATO’s new defence plans and demonstrates the Alliance’s ability to rapidly deploy forces from North America and other parts of the Alliance, to reinforce the defence of Europe. It also gives a clear demonstration of NATO’s transatlantic unity, strength and determination to do all that is necessary to protect each other and our common values.

STDE24 is a series of national and multinational large-scale exercises that takes place from 24 January 2024 until the end of May.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—

The following footage courtesy of the Department of National Defence, Canada. Filmed on 26th January 2024 at His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard in Halifax, Canada

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – HMCS CHARLOTTETOWN ON THE DOCKSIDE

(00:31) VARIOUS SHOTS – INTERIOR OF HMCS CHARLOTTETOWN INCLUDING CREW AT WORK

(00:54) ZOOM OUT – CHARLOTTETOWN NAME ON SIDE OF SHIP



The following footage courtesy of the Department of National Defence, Canada. Filmed on 31ST January 2024 at His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard in Halifax, Canada

(01:31) VARIOUS SHOTS – SHOWING CREW OF HMCS CHARLOTTETOWN PREPARING FOR SHIP TO DEPART

(02:01) WIDE SHOT – HMCS CHARLOTTETOWN SAILS AWAY FROM DOCKYARD



The following footage courtesy of the UK MOD, filmed on 26th January with the 2nd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment at the Kendrew Barracks in Rutland, England.

(02:11) VARIOUS SHOTS – INTERIOR OF BUILDING SHOWING MULTIPLE SHOWING MULTIPLE FOXHOUND VEHICLES LINED UP AND DRIVING OUT

(02:30) VARIOUS SHOTS (NO SOUND) – SHOWING MULTIPLE ARMOURED VEHICLES AND BRITISH SOLDIERS PREPARING FOR DEPARTURE FROM BASE

(03:24) VARIOUS SHOTS – ARMOURED VEHICLES DRIVING OUT OF BASE, ONTO ROADS AND PAST LOCAL HOUSES



The following footage courtesy of US Department of Defense, filmed on 24th January as the USS Gunston Hall departed Naval Station Norfolk, USA.

(04:06) VARIOUS SHOTS – USS GUNSTON HALL AND CREW DEPARTING FROM NAVAL STATION NORFOLK





## END ##

Footage courtesy of the Department of National Defence of Canada, the UK Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defense.