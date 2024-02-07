AFN Naples PSA - Drunk Driving

AFN Naples' PSA about having a plan to get home and the consequences of drinking and driving. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 11:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|912542
|VIRIN:
|240209-N-RB149-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110120204
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
