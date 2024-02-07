The 31st Fighter Wing command team takes a behind the scenes look at the 31st Munitions Squadron during a Walking with Wyerns, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 9, 2024. Walking with Wyverns is a program which gives the command team an oppurtunity to learn about different career fields and unit functions through hands-on experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 11:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|912538
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-PB738-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110120160
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st MUNS Walking with Wyverns, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
