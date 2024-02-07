Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MUNS Walking with Wyverns

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Fighter Wing command team takes a behind the scenes look at the 31st Munitions Squadron during a Walking with Wyerns, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 9, 2024. Walking with Wyverns is a program which gives the command team an oppurtunity to learn about different career fields and unit functions through hands-on experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 11:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 912538
    VIRIN: 240209-F-PB738-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110120160
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MUNS Walking with Wyverns, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    WWW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT