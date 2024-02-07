Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Marne Division Paves the Way With Polish Engineers

    TRZEBIEń, POLAND

    02.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Polish Soldiers and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct construction and repairs on a tank trail at Trzebień, Poland, Feb. 8, 2024. Polish allies and the Marne division aim to improve a tank trail for better mobility during training. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912536
    VIRIN: 240208-A-GF241-1005
    Filename: DOD_110120069
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TRZEBIEń, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Marne Division Paves the Way With Polish Engineers, by SSG Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

