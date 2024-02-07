High Frequency communications not a lost art

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912528" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Communications Squadron and the 435th Contingency Response Squadron and Royal Air Force airmen assigned to the 90 Signals Unit participate in a High Frequency communications course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7-9, 2024. The 1st CBCS, alongside RAF personnel, attempted their longest radio connection through a deployable HF radio system, extending their global reach and communication capabilities in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)