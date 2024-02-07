Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Frequency communications not a lost art

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Communications Squadron and the 435th Contingency Response Squadron and Royal Air Force airmen assigned to the 90 Signals Unit participate in a High Frequency communications course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7-9, 2024. The 1st CBCS, alongside RAF personnel, attempted their longest radio connection through a deployable HF radio system, extending their global reach and communication capabilities in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912528
    VIRIN: 240207-F-FN350-2001
    Filename: DOD_110119932
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    TAGS

    RAF
    Royal Air Force
    1st CBCS
    1st Combat Communications Squadron
    435th CRS

