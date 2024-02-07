100th Air Refueling Wing video encourages Airmen to learn more about Lt Robert Rosenthal and the 100th Bombardment Group as portrayed in the Apple+ TV series “Masters of the Air.”
Rosenthal and his crew joined the 100th Bombardment Group in the fall of 1943. The crew was brought in as replacements due to increased losses in service members after previous missions.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 10:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912526
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-IH537-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110119870
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Masters of the Air, by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT