Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Masters of the Air

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.02.2024

    Video by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    100th Air Refueling Wing video encourages Airmen to learn more about Lt Robert Rosenthal and the 100th Bombardment Group as portrayed in the Apple+ TV series “Masters of the Air.”

    Rosenthal and his crew joined the 100th Bombardment Group in the fall of 1943. The crew was brought in as replacements due to increased losses in service members after previous missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 10:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912526
    VIRIN: 240209-F-IH537-1001
    Filename: DOD_110119870
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Masters of the Air, by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #100thARW #BloodyHundredth #MastersoftheAir #RAFM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT