Artemis Testing B-Roll Selects

The Air Force Research Laboratory and NASA worked together to test the next replica of a seat and suit that will be used for the next Orion mission to space at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, October 18th, 2023. The tests looked at how the human body reacts under quick acceleration, simulating what it would look like for a spacecraft to land in the water. Various scenarios were tested to make the seat and the suit safer for crewmembers in the Artemis mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)