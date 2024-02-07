Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infantry Week Demo EPK (Vertical)

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    0:00 CSM Jason Dein (U.S. Army Infantry School Command Sergeant Major)
    1:21 Spec. Trey Hernandez (Mortarman, 1-19th Infantry Regiment)
    5:02 Staff Sgt. Louis Alora (U.S. Army Sniper Course Instructor)
    10:12 Sgt. Hunter James (U.S. Army Combatives Instructor)
    14:23 2024 Best Ranger Competitors

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912520
    VIRIN: 240207-O-IP164-9972
    Filename: DOD_110119777
    Length: 00:21:27
    Location: US

