0:00 CSM Jason Dein (U.S. Army Infantry School Command Sergeant Major)
1:21 Spec. Trey Hernandez (Mortarman, 1-19th Infantry Regiment)
5:02 Staff Sgt. Louis Alora (U.S. Army Sniper Course Instructor)
10:12 Sgt. Hunter James (U.S. Army Combatives Instructor)
14:23 2024 Best Ranger Competitors
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 11:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912520
|VIRIN:
|240207-O-IP164-9972
|Filename:
|DOD_110119777
|Length:
|00:21:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Infantry Week Demo EPK (Vertical), by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT