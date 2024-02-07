839th Transportation Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for outgoing Sgt. Maj. Nicholson D. Lawrence, Camp Darby, Italy, Feb 07, 2024.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 07:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912515
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-IG394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110119706
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 839th Transportation Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
