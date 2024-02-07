Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    839th Transportation Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    02.07.2024

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    839th Transportation Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for outgoing Sgt. Maj. Nicholson D. Lawrence, Camp Darby, Italy, Feb 07, 2024.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 07:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912515
    VIRIN: 240207-A-IG394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110119706
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: LIVORNO, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 839th Transportation Battalion relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Camp Darby
    TSAE
    839th Transportation Battalion
    strongeurope
    7ATC
    RTSDSouth
    598th transportation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT