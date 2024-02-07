Wing hosts Rising Leaders Course

The 147th Attack Wing hosted its first-ever Rising Leaders Course (RLC) in Houston, Texas, February 3-4, 2024. The two-day course was created by senior-level NCOs and officers across the 147th ATKW to provide professional and leadership development opportunities for junior enlisted members (E-6 and below) and to prepare the next generation of senior enlisted leadership through relationship-building.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 07:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912509
|VIRIN:
|240204-Z-RX305-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110119643
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
