Wing hosts Rising Leaders Course

The 147th Attack Wing hosted its first-ever Rising Leaders Course (RLC) in Houston, Texas, February 3-4, 2024. The two-day course was created by senior-level NCOs and officers across the 147th ATKW to provide professional and leadership development opportunities for junior enlisted members (E-6 and below) and to prepare the next generation of senior enlisted leadership through relationship-building.