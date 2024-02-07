Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing hosts Rising Leaders Course

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tenelle Marshall 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 147th Attack Wing hosted its first-ever Rising Leaders Course (RLC) in Houston, Texas, February 3-4, 2024. The two-day course was created by senior-level NCOs and officers across the 147th ATKW to provide professional and leadership development opportunities for junior enlisted members (E-6 and below) and to prepare the next generation of senior enlisted leadership through relationship-building.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 07:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912509
    VIRIN: 240204-Z-RX305-1002
    Filename: DOD_110119643
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US

    Mentorship
    Texas Military Department
    National Guard Buearu
    147th Attack Wing (Texas Air National Guard)
    Rising Leaders

