    Task Force Provider Soldiers execute a convoy live fire exercise

    SWIETOZOW, POLAND

    02.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider execute a mounted machine gun live fire exercise in Swietozow, Poland, Feb 6-7, 2024. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 04:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912504
    VIRIN: 240120-A-FW799-2063
    Filename: DOD_110119540
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: SWIETOZOW, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Provider Soldiers execute a convoy live fire exercise, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

