    Flight Test Other -23 (FTX-23)

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Nancy Jones-Bonbrest 

    Missile Defense Agency

    The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and U.S. Navy successfully executed Flight Test Other-23 (FTX-23) or Stellar Sisyphus, a two part developmental test of sensor tracking and communications link capabilities.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 02:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912501
    VIRIN: 240208-D-D0500-2014
    Filename: DOD_110119523
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: US

    Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy Successfully Demonstrate Aegis Weapon System Capabilities against Advanced Countermeasure Missile Target

