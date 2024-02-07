Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFS Red Man Baton Training

    RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen with the 121st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron participate in Red Man Baton Training at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2024. During the training, Airmen used a baton to defend against an attacker wearing a red protective suit.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 08:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912498
    VIRIN: 240203-F-DS364-4202
    Filename: DOD_110119407
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, US

    This work, SFS Red Man Baton Training, by TSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Security Forces Squadron
    National Guard
    Red Man Baton Training

