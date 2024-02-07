Cope North Multinational formation

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, takes the lead in a multinational formation over the Pacific Ocean after taking off from Anderson Air Force Base, Feb. 6, 2024. The United States does not fight alone, nor do we deter alone. Our relationships and increased operational capabilities with allies and partners are vital to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
