    Cope North Multinational formation

    GUAM

    02.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, takes the lead in a multinational formation over the Pacific Ocean after taking off from Anderson Air Force Base, Feb. 6, 2024. The United States does not fight alone, nor do we deter alone. Our relationships and increased operational capabilities with allies and partners are vital to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 23:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912497
    VIRIN: 240206-F-EY126-3003
    Filename: DOD_110119387
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: GU

    This work, Cope North Multinational formation, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CopeNorth
    COPE NORTH 24

