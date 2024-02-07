Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BM24-1: Determination amid simulated fires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 51st Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated fire during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 23:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912496
    VIRIN: 240201-F-CN389-1001
    Filename: DOD_110119385
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BM24-1: Determination amid simulated fires, by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire drill
    readiness
    training
    Beverly Midnight
    51ST CES
    BM24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT