Service members gathered at the Gunner's Gym Field House for the Fire Team Games on Feb 2, 2024 on at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The games tested the physical and team skills of many entrants to be crowned the best of the best in a three-heat competition. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 21:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912493
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-SS704-2097
|Filename:
|DOD_110119228
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Team Games, by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena Air Base
Pacific Air Forces
Marine Corps
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
