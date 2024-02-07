video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members gathered at the Gunner's Gym Field House for the Fire Team Games on Feb 2, 2024 on at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The games tested the physical and team skills of many entrants to be crowned the best of the best in a three-heat competition. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)