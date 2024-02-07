Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Ranger Training Battalion Airborne Jump

    DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion (5th RTB), conducts a static-line jump out of two UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters on Stringer Drop Zone at Dahlonega, Ga., February 2, 2024. The annual training event gives Rangers an opportunity to become proficient paratroopers, while giving the local community a chance to see the Rangers train in the Dahlonega area. Immediately following the Airborne static-line jump, the 5th RTB hosts a retirement ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Joey Blacksher. Blacksher has proudly served in the U.S. Army since November 2002. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 20:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912485
    VIRIN: 240202-A-CG814-1001
    Filename: DOD_110119142
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GA, US

    Paratroopers
    Rangers
    Airborne
    5th RTB
    Stringer DZ

