A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion (5th RTB), conducts a static-line jump out of two UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters on Stringer Drop Zone at Dahlonega, Ga., February 2, 2024. The annual training event gives Rangers an opportunity to become proficient paratroopers, while giving the local community a chance to see the Rangers train in the Dahlonega area. Immediately following the Airborne static-line jump, the 5th RTB hosts a retirement ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Joey Blacksher. Blacksher has proudly served in the U.S. Army since November 2002. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Eric Kestner)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 20:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912485
|VIRIN:
|240202-A-CG814-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110119142
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|DAHLONEGA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th Ranger Training Battalion Airborne Jump, by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
