5th Ranger Training Battalion Airborne Jump

A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion (5th RTB), conducts a static-line jump out of two UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters on Stringer Drop Zone at Dahlonega, Ga., February 2, 2024. The annual training event gives Rangers an opportunity to become proficient paratroopers, while giving the local community a chance to see the Rangers train in the Dahlonega area. Immediately following the Airborne static-line jump, the 5th RTB hosts a retirement ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Joey Blacksher. Blacksher has proudly served in the U.S. Army since November 2002. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Eric Kestner)