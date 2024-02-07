Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-RH and NCTF-RH Conduct Transition Open House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) Commander, Rear Adm. Steve Barnett enage local media and residents during the Transition Open House at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2024. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912483
    VIRIN: 240207-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_110119082
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-RH and NCTF-RH Conduct Transition Open House, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT