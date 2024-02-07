JTF-RH and NCTF-RH Conduct Transition Open House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912483" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) Commander, Rear Adm. Steve Barnett enage local media and residents during the Transition Open House at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2024. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)