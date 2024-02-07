Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) Commander, Rear Adm. Steve Barnett enage local media and residents during the Transition Open House at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2024. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912483
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110119082
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-RH and NCTF-RH Conduct Transition Open House, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT