    NFL meet and greet at Nellis part 1 of 2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen met with NFL players, cheerleaders and mascots at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 20:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912477
    VIRIN: 240206-F-WE075-7611
    Filename: DOD_110118894
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL meet and greet at Nellis part 1 of 2, by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NFL
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-15C Eagle
    Super Bowl LVIII

