    Dyess Ready Eagle II

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members across the 7th Bomb Wing participated during the Ready Eagle II exercise capstone at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024. Ready Eagle II was a 3-day medical training event to enhance the medical contingency response of the 7th MDG while testing and training multiple home station medical response teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 17:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912473
    VIRIN: 240125-F-MI946-1001
    Filename: DOD_110118780
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess Ready Eagle II, by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Medical
    First Responders
    Patient
    Exercise
    Mass Casualty

