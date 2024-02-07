Dyess Ready Eagle II

Members across the 7th Bomb Wing participated during the Ready Eagle II exercise capstone at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024. Ready Eagle II was a 3-day medical training event to enhance the medical contingency response of the 7th MDG while testing and training multiple home station medical response teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)
|01.25.2024
|02.08.2024 17:41
|Package
|912473
|240125-F-MI946-1001
|DOD_110118780
|00:01:20
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|1
|1
