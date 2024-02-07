Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJ National Guard Mentor Day 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEAGIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Spc. Francis De Leon 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SEAGIRT, NJ - The New Jersey National Guard held its annual mentorship day. Sgt. Daniel Ottwright and other mentors speak about this program and how it shapes and changes the individuals involved.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 17:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912471
    VIRIN: 230120-A-FD123-7852
    Filename: DOD_110118765
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: SEAGIRT, NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJ National Guard Mentor Day 2023, by SPC Francis De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    mentorship camp
    mentorship event
    444th MPAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT