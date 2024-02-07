SEAGIRT, NJ - The New Jersey National Guard held its annual mentorship day. Sgt. Daniel Ottwright and other mentors speak about this program and how it shapes and changes the individuals involved.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 17:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912471
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-FD123-7852
|Filename:
|DOD_110118765
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|SEAGIRT, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NJ National Guard Mentor Day 2023, by SPC Francis De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
