Interviews: Members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing participate in an exercise requiring them to rapidly respond to threats within their air space. The 138th is one of several Aerospace Control Alert-trained units throughout the country. At a moment’s notice, these units could be activated to support North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operations. Additional footage provided by Mr. Anthony Jones, Oklahoma National Guard public affairs.
Interviews with:
Lt. Col. Samuel Stephens “Paco”
Commander, Det. 1, 138th Fighter Wing
Oklahoma Air National Guard
Tech Sgt. Alfredo Santamaria
Det. 1, 138th Fighter Wing
Oklahoma Air National Guard
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 16:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912468
|VIRIN:
|240202-A-NK138-2925
|Filename:
|DOD_110118759
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Oklahoma's fighter wing conducts air space exercise - Interviews, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
