Oklahoma's fighter wing conducts air space exercise - BROLL

B-ROLL: Members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing participate in an exercise requiring them to rapidly respond to threats within their air space. The 138th is one of several Aerospace Control Alert-trained units throughout the country. At a moment’s notice, these units could be activated to support North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operations. Additional footage provided by Mr. Anthony Jones, Oklahoma National Guard public affairs.