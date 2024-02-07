Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma's fighter wing conducts air space exercise - BROLL

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Leanna Maschino 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    B-ROLL: Members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing participate in an exercise requiring them to rapidly respond to threats within their air space. The 138th is one of several Aerospace Control Alert-trained units throughout the country. At a moment’s notice, these units could be activated to support North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operations. Additional footage provided by Mr. Anthony Jones, Oklahoma National Guard public affairs.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912467
    VIRIN: 240202-A-NK138-4076
    Filename: DOD_110118745
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    TAGS

    NORAD
    National Guard
    Oklahoma Air National Guard
    OKGuard
    North American Aerospace Defense Command

