Bliss ACS Employment Readiness Program - It's Better at Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912458" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Bliss garrison command sergeant major, are back with another great reason why it’s better at Bliss: the Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program.



For information on employment preparaedness services available at Bliss for DOD ID-card holders visit

https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/acs/employment-readiness-program.