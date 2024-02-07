Bliss ACS Employment Readiness Program - It's Better at Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Bliss garrison command sergeant major, are back with another great reason why it’s better at Bliss: the Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program.
For information on employment preparaedness services available at Bliss for DOD ID-card holders visit
https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/acs/employment-readiness-program.
