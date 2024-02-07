video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an Individual Protection Equipment Confidence Exercise (IPECE) at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2024. IPECE is an event in which Marines are exposed to chemical irritants, to familiarize themselves with their M50 gas mask and Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear decontamination procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elton Taylor)