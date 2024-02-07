Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Individual Protection Equipment Confidence Exercise

    NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Elton Taylor 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an Individual Protection Equipment Confidence Exercise (IPECE) at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2024. IPECE is an event in which Marines are exposed to chemical irritants, to familiarize themselves with their M50 gas mask and Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear decontamination procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elton Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912451
    VIRIN: 240202-M-BD159-1204
    Filename: DOD_110118347
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: NEW RIVER, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Individual Protection Equipment Confidence Exercise, by Sgt Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEU
    Hike
    Gas
    CBRN

