U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an Individual Protection Equipment Confidence Exercise (IPECE) at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2024. IPECE is an event in which Marines are exposed to chemical irritants, to familiarize themselves with their M50 gas mask and Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear decontamination procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elton Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 15:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912451
|VIRIN:
|240202-M-BD159-1204
|Filename:
|DOD_110118347
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Individual Protection Equipment Confidence Exercise, by Sgt Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT