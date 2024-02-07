1137th Signal Company Soldiers honored during pre-deployment ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 1137th Signal Company (Tactical Installation and Networking-Enhanced, or TIN-E) are honored during a call to duty ceremony at the First Christian Church in Springfield, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2024. Soldiers of the 1137th will provide installation, recovery, repair and maintenance of telecommunications network lines and infrastructure throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)