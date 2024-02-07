Soldiers assigned to the 1137th Signal Company (Tactical Installation and Networking-Enhanced, or TIN-E) are honored during a call to duty ceremony at the First Christian Church in Springfield, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2024. Soldiers of the 1137th will provide installation, recovery, repair and maintenance of telecommunications network lines and infrastructure throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 15:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912448
|VIRIN:
|240117-Z-DJ450-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110118311
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1137th Signal Company Soldiers honored during pre-deployment ceremony, by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio
LEAVE A COMMENT