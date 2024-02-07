Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1137th Signal Company Soldiers honored during pre-deployment ceremony

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 1137th Signal Company (Tactical Installation and Networking-Enhanced, or TIN-E) are honored during a call to duty ceremony at the First Christian Church in Springfield, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2024. Soldiers of the 1137th will provide installation, recovery, repair and maintenance of telecommunications network lines and infrastructure throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912448
    VIRIN: 240117-Z-DJ450-1002
    Filename: DOD_110118311
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US

    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard, National Guard, deployment, 1137th TIN-E, call to duty, CENTCOM

