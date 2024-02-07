A Falcon 9 rocket supporting the PACE mission launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. PACE will help scientists investigate the diversity of organisms fueling marine food webs and the U.S. economy, and deliver advanced data products to reduce uncertainties in global climate models and improve our interdisciplinary understanding of the Earth system. (U.S. Space Force video by Joshua Conti)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912444
|VIRIN:
|240208-X-KD758-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110118196
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Falcon 9 PACE Launch, by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT