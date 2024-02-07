Falcon 9 PACE Launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Falcon 9 rocket supporting the PACE mission launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. PACE will help scientists investigate the diversity of organisms fueling marine food webs and the U.S. economy, and deliver advanced data products to reduce uncertainties in global climate models and improve our interdisciplinary understanding of the Earth system. (U.S. Space Force video by Joshua Conti)