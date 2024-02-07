Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon 9 PACE Launch

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Joshua Conti 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket supporting the PACE mission launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. PACE will help scientists investigate the diversity of organisms fueling marine food webs and the U.S. economy, and deliver advanced data products to reduce uncertainties in global climate models and improve our interdisciplinary understanding of the Earth system. (U.S. Space Force video by Joshua Conti)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912444
    VIRIN: 240208-X-KD758-1005
    Filename: DOD_110118196
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon 9 PACE Launch, by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACE
    Falcon 9
    Space Force
    CCSFS
    SLD 45

