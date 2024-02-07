Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) participate in Exercise “Odyssey Encore”, in vicinity of Volos, Greece, Jan. 6-17, 2024. The 26th MEU(SOC) readiness sustainment exercise named “Odyssey Encore,” enhances the unit’s operational capabilities as an expeditionary crisis response force and provides an opportunity for the 26th MEU(SOC) to conduct advanced integrated expeditionary operations and live-fire training with both the 32nd and 24th Marine Brigades in Greece. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, with the embarked (26MEU(SOC)), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 15:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912441
|VIRIN:
|240203-M-VB101-4865
|Filename:
|DOD_110118191
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 26th MEU(SOC) Conducts Exercise “Odyssey Encore”, a MEU(SOC) MAGTF Readiness Sustainment Exercise, by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT