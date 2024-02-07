Around the Air Force: Quality of Life, Xwing Flight Demo, Guardian Space Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912439" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This week's look Around the Air Force highlights Air Force and Space Force senior enlisted leaders testifying on Capitol Hill about quality of life issues, AFWERX demos automatic flight for a logistics mission, and the Space Force readies the first Guardian for a trip to the International Space Station.