    Around the Air Force: Quality of Life, Xwing Flight Demo, Guardian Space Mission

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    This week's look Around the Air Force highlights Air Force and Space Force senior enlisted leaders testifying on Capitol Hill about quality of life issues, AFWERX demos automatic flight for a logistics mission, and the Space Force readies the first Guardian for a trip to the International Space Station.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912439
    VIRIN: 240208-F-VQ832-2291
    Filename: DOD_110118174
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    quality of life
    air force
    around the air force
    ataf
    space force
    autonomous flight

