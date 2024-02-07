Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Brigade supports Kosovo Forces exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    The 188th Infantry Brigade Combat Team observer, coach/trainers partnered with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during their Kosovo Forces Culmination Training Event prior to their rotation to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Germany. Soldiers were challenged with the military decision-making process, medical evacuation, and crowd riot control among others to ensure optimal readiness and unit cohesion during the training at Fort Cavazos, Jan. 10-22nd, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912438
    VIRIN: 240127-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_110118133
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Brigade supports Kosovo Forces exercise, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    First Army
    3rd ID
    Army
    188th brigade. 1st Army DivEast
    FORSCOM Regional Command East

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT