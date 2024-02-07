Ready Brigade supports Kosovo Forces exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 188th Infantry Brigade Combat Team observer, coach/trainers partnered with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during their Kosovo Forces Culmination Training Event prior to their rotation to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Germany. Soldiers were challenged with the military decision-making process, medical evacuation, and crowd riot control among others to ensure optimal readiness and unit cohesion during the training at Fort Cavazos, Jan. 10-22nd, 2024.